KNAU and Arizona News

Activity on White Mountains wildfire expected to slow with precipitation in the forecast

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST
Fire activity on the lightning-caused Campbell Fire, which started July 10, 2023, near the town of Alpine in the White Mountains has slowed in recent days because of an uptick in precipitation.
Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests
/
A prescribed burn on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Fire crews in the White Mountains are trying to contain a nearly 500-acre lightning-caused wildfire near the town of Alpine.

The Campbell Fire started Monday and is burning in heavy dead and down fuels from the 2011 Wallow Fire.

Officials say precipitation has caused fire activity to decrease but it continues to spread downhill.

Firefighters will try to confine and monitor the fire and expect minimal movement in all directions.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue in the area which could bring increased lightning.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests along with the Coconino and Kaibab and most other public lands in the region have implemented fire restrictions amid hot and dry conditions.

KNAU STAFF
