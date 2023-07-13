© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo president presses Congress for more time, money for pipeline

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 13, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren told the Senate Indian Affairs Committee that technical problems, supply chain issues and pandemic delays have slowed progress on the Navajo-Gallup water supply project and increased its cost
Lillie Boudreaux
/
Cronkite News
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren asked senators for more funding and time for a pipeline project that would supply water to a quarter of a million people across Arizona and New Mexico.

The project would deliver nearly 38,000 acre-feet of water annually from the San Juan River basin through 300 miles of pipeline to 43 Navajo chapters, the city of Gallup, New Mexico and parts of the Apache nation.

Nygren says the project has been hindered by engineering challenges, COVID-19 restrictions and supply chain issues as well as ongoing inflation.

Congress is considering a bill that would extend the agreement through 2029, which is when the Bureau of Reclamation expects the project to be finished. It would also up the budget cap by 150%.

The areas that would be served by the pipeline rely on groundwater with residents often forced to haul water from nearby cities.

