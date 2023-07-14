© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Groups formally oppose hydro-storage proposals on Navajo Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST
The Black Mesa area on the Navajo Nation for decades has been the site of coal mining. Now, a company has proposed three large hydro-storage projects that would tap the Colorado and San Juan rivers along with two local aquifers.
Arizona Geological Survey/Dale Nations, circa 1995
/
The Black Mesa area on the Navajo Nation for decades has been the site of coal mining. Now, a company has proposed three large hydro-storage projects that would tap the Colorado and San Juan rivers along with two local aquifers.

A coalition of tribal and environmental groups has submitted resolutions to federal regulators opposing three pumped hydro-storage projects proposed for Black Mesa on the Navajo Nation.

According to Tó Nizhóní Ání, Diné Citizens Against Ruining our Environment and the Center for Biological Diversity, there’s widespread opposition to the projects proposed by the company Nature and People First.

Advocates say the energy proposals threaten water resources, traditional land uses and wildlife.

They also say the company did not receive consent from local communities before seeking approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

For decades Black Mesa was the site of coal mining that residents say has depleted aquifers and impacted ecosystems.

Eighteen Navajo chapters and agencies have passed resolution against the projects.

In January, the groups filed motions with regulators to deny preliminary permit applications for the projects.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationenergyCenter for Biological DiversityLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF