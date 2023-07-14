Groups formally oppose hydro-storage proposals on Navajo Nation

A coalition of tribal and environmental groups has submitted resolutions to federal regulators opposing three pumped hydro-storage projects proposed for Black Mesa on the Navajo Nation.

According to Tó Nizhóní Ání, Diné Citizens Against Ruining our Environment and the Center for Biological Diversity, there’s widespread opposition to the projects proposed by the company Nature and People First.

Advocates say the energy proposals threaten water resources, traditional land uses and wildlife.

They also say the company did not receive consent from local communities before seeking approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

For decades Black Mesa was the site of coal mining that residents say has depleted aquifers and impacted ecosystems.

Eighteen Navajo chapters and agencies have passed resolution against the projects.

In January, the groups filed motions with regulators to deny preliminary permit applications for the projects.