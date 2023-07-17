© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Hobbs to visit opening day of Navajo Nation Council summer session

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 17, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST
The Navajo Nation Council Chambers in Window Rock, Ariz.
William Nakai
/
Creative Commons
The Navajo Nation Council Chambers in Window Rock, Ariz.

Gov. Katie Hobbs is set to visit the Navajo Nation Monday for the opening day of the tribal government's Summer Council Session.

The visit marks the first time that a sitting Arizona governor has come before the Navajo Nation’s governing body during a Council session.

Delegates from each Navajo Agency honored the age-old tradition of trail riding to Window Rock over the weekend. They camped and listened to the concerns of constituents along the way.

The riders are expected to arrive at the council chambers Monday morning and the session kicks off at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the opening day of the session or to watch online.

