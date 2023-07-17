Hobbs to visit opening day of Navajo Nation Council summer session

Gov. Katie Hobbs is set to visit the Navajo Nation Monday for the opening day of the tribal government's Summer Council Session.

The visit marks the first time that a sitting Arizona governor has come before the Navajo Nation’s governing body during a Council session.

Delegates from each Navajo Agency honored the age-old tradition of trail riding to Window Rock over the weekend. They camped and listened to the concerns of constituents along the way.

The riders are expected to arrive at the council chambers Monday morning and the session kicks off at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the opening day of the session or to watch online.