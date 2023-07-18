© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Phoenix teen found dead in Show Low Lake after extensive search

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says the Phoenix teenager who went missing Monday night in Show Low Lake was found dead Tuesday afternoon after an extensive search.
Navajo County Sheriff's Office
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says the Phoenix teenager who went missing Monday night in Show Low Lake was found dead Tuesday afternoon after an extensive search.

A Phoenix teenager who went missing Monday night in Show Low Lake has been found dead after an extensive search.

Officials with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Christopher Hampton was reported missing at the lake around 8 p.m.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and search and rescue teams combed the area for Hampton on the ground, by boat, and in the air.

The sheriff’s office reported that rescue personnel found Hampton dead in the lake Tuesday afternoon.

Hampton was at a training camp with the Cesar Chavez High School football team at Blue Ridge High School. They went to the lake with school staff after a day of training.

