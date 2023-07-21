Work resumes on $26 million Tonto Creek bridge

Crews are making progress on a bridge over Tonto Creek nearly four years after three children and a 69-year-old man died in separate incidents while trying to cross the flooded waterway.

The $26 million project will cover a quarter-mile expanse over Tonto Creek.

Residents of the Tonto Basin community can often become stranded or be forced to drive more than 40 miles to get around the creek during periods of flooding.

Construction was delayed significantly due to this year’s wet winter, but work finally resumed earlier this summer after the waters subsided.

Officials say the bridge is slated to be finished by next June.