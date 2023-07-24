Navajo Council passes bill to improve farmer water quality from Gold King Mine spill

The Navajo Nation Council last week approved the creation of a fund to assist farmers who were impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill improve water quality.

It’ll be made up of $13.5 million in settlement money from lawsuits that followed the release of more than 3 million gallons of mine waste caused by a blowout at a mine near Silverton, Colorado.

The toxic water flowed into a tributary of the Animas River and then the San Juan River on the Navajo Nation.

The tribe sued the Environmental Protection Agency and said the spill affected nine chapters, contaminating soil, preventing Navajo farmers and ranchers from planting crops and selling livestock, and causing financial losses.

The funds will be allocated to environmental technical studies, water quality monitoring and preventative measures. The bill now heads to President Buu Nygren’s desk.