KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Council passes bill to improve farmer water quality from Gold King Mine spill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST
EPA
/
Wastewater from the Gold King Mine in Colorado flowed into a tributary of the Animas River and then the San Juan River on the Navajo Nation, impacting farmers and ranchers.

The Navajo Nation Council last week approved the creation of a fund to assist farmers who were impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill improve water quality.

It’ll be made up of $13.5 million in settlement money from lawsuits that followed the release of more than 3 million gallons of mine waste caused by a blowout at a mine near Silverton, Colorado.

The toxic water flowed into a tributary of the Animas River and then the San Juan River on the Navajo Nation.

The tribe sued the Environmental Protection Agency and said the spill affected nine chapters, contaminating soil, preventing Navajo farmers and ranchers from planting crops and selling livestock, and causing financial losses.

The funds will be allocated to environmental technical studies, water quality monitoring and preventative measures. The bill now heads to President Buu Nygren’s desk.

KNAU and Arizona News Gold King Mine SpillNavajo Nation CouncilEPALocal Newssan juan river
KNAU STAFF
