KNAU and Arizona News

Ohio man dies at Lake Powell while cliff jumping

By KNAU STAFF
Published July 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST
Lake Powell, located in Utah and Arizona, is the second-largest artificial reservoir in the U.S. and is visited by about 2 million people each year.
NPS
/
National Park Service officials say a 36-year-old Ohio man has died at Lake Powell following a cliff jumping accident last week.

Witnesses say Cory Ehrnschwender leapt from a 50-foot cliff within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Thursday and didn’t resurface.

A dive team found his body in about 30 feet of water the next day using side scan sonar.

The incident occurred in Kane County, Utah and the victim was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

It remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Park Service.

Officials say it’s illegal to jump or dive off rock cliffs, ledges or human-made structures from a height of 15 feet or more.

KNAU STAFF
