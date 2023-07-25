Cherry residents under evacuation orders for a third day because of wildfire

Residents of a small community east of Prescott Valley remain under evacuation orders for a third day because of a lightning-caused wildfire.

The Racetrack Fire started Sunday near the town of Cherry north of Highway 169.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued Go orders and an evacuation shelter has been set up at the Camp Verde Gym. Forest officials say the fire is about 400 acres with no reported containment.

Crews have slowed its spread through the use of aircraft and firefighters on the ground.

Meanwhile, another nearby lightning-caused wildfire on Mingus Mountain prompted Set pre-evacuation notices for residents in the Whitehorse Ranch area, which is still in effect.

The Grapevine Fire ignited on Sunday and is about 500 acres.

Smoke could be visible from Prescott Valley, Dewey, Prescott and Highway 169.