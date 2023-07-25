© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Cherry residents under evacuation orders for a third day because of wildfire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST
An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Grapevine Fire July 25, 2023.
USFS
/
An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Grapevine Fire July 25, 2023 east of Prescott Valley. It's one of two lightning-caused wildfires that ignited on the same day in the area. The other, the Racetrack Fire, prompted evacuations in the community of Cherry.

Residents of a small community east of Prescott Valley remain under evacuation orders for a third day because of a lightning-caused wildfire.

The Racetrack Fire started Sunday near the town of Cherry north of Highway 169.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued Go orders and an evacuation shelter has been set up at the Camp Verde Gym. Forest officials say the fire is about 400 acres with no reported containment.

Crews have slowed its spread through the use of aircraft and firefighters on the ground.

Meanwhile, another nearby lightning-caused wildfire on Mingus Mountain prompted Set pre-evacuation notices for residents in the Whitehorse Ranch area, which is still in effect.

The Grapevine Fire ignited on Sunday and is about 500 acres.

Smoke could be visible from Prescott Valley, Dewey, Prescott and Highway 169.

Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023prescott valleyLocal News
KNAU STAFF
