Gallego outraises, outspends Sinema for potential Senate race

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 26, 2023 at 8:49 AM MST
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix, at the 2022 Arizona Democrats election party. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., in a 2019 Senate Commerce Committee hearing.
Mary Grace Grabill and Keerthi Vedantam
/
Cronkite News
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix, at the 2022 Arizona Democrats election party. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., in a 2019 Senate Commerce Committee hearing.

Democrat Ruben Gallego has outraised and outspent Independent Kyrsten Sinema in the race for one of Arizona’s senate seats – one Sinema hasn’t even confirmed whether she will enter.

Sinema’s most recent filings with the Federal Elections Commission show she’s raised more than $1.6 million in the last quarter, leaving her with a total of just under $10.8 million in cash on hand.

That’s half as much as Gallego brought in for the last quarter. However, he’s also spent more and only had $3.8 million on hand as of June 30.

Most of Gallego’s donations came from donors who gave $200 or less, whereas Sinema’s primarily comes from larger donations of $2,000 or more.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb – the only other candidate to file a report with the FEC – trailed well behind the other two. The Republican reported raising a little over $600,000 in the quarter.

