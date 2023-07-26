Gallego outraises, outspends Sinema for potential Senate race

Democrat Ruben Gallego has outraised and outspent Independent Kyrsten Sinema in the race for one of Arizona’s senate seats – one Sinema hasn’t even confirmed whether she will enter.

Sinema’s most recent filings with the Federal Elections Commission show she’s raised more than $1.6 million in the last quarter, leaving her with a total of just under $10.8 million in cash on hand.

That’s half as much as Gallego brought in for the last quarter. However, he’s also spent more and only had $3.8 million on hand as of June 30.

Most of Gallego’s donations came from donors who gave $200 or less, whereas Sinema’s primarily comes from larger donations of $2,000 or more.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb – the only other candidate to file a report with the FEC – trailed well behind the other two. The Republican reported raising a little over $600,000 in the quarter.