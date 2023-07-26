Northern Arizona Healthcare asks court to throw out hospital referendum from special election ballot

Northern Arizona Healthcare says they have filed a request with the Coconino Superior Court to throw out a referendum on a proposed new hospital from the City of Flagstaff special election ballot.

The Flagstaff City Council decide to rezone a swath of land near Fort Tuthill that launched the first phase of the construction of a new hospital earlier this year.

The matter was later added to the November ballot after a citizen-led petition.

A NAH spokesperson said in a statement issued this morning that the language used in the petition signed by voters wasn’t accurate as it claimed the site will be used to construct retail and commercial space and did not mention healthcare facilities.

They called the language "misleading" and added that NAH is not allowed to construct retail and commercial space on the hospital site under the terms of the zoning ordinance.

The court will likely consider the request in the coming weeks.