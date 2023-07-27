© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona School Boards Association chooses Indigenous president for first time

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 27, 2023 at 2:42 PM MST
Navajo Nation member Desiree Fowler has been appointed as the next president of the Arizona School Boards Association. It's the first time the organization has chosen an Indigenous person as its leader.
Arizona School Boards Association

Desiree Fowler is a Navajo Nation tribal member and served as a member of the Page Unified School District board for six years including as president.

She’s also worked in several other positions with the School Boards Association and, according to officials, has worked for inclusivity and the representation of Native communities.

Fowler will be formally inducted as president in December at the board’s annual conference.

The nonprofit association provides training and other services to more than 240 public school governing boards throughout the state.

