Arizona School Boards Association chooses Indigenous president for first time

The Arizona School Boards Association has for the first time appointed an Indigenous president to its board of directors.

Desiree Fowler is a Navajo Nation tribal member and served as a member of the Page Unified School District board for six years including as president.

She’s also worked in several other positions with the School Boards Association and, according to officials, has worked for inclusivity and the representation of Native communities.

Fowler will be formally inducted as president in December at the board’s annual conference.

The nonprofit association provides training and other services to more than 240 public school governing boards throughout the state.