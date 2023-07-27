© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Finchem files to run in Prescott's District 1

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 27, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST
Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state, waves to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally put on by former President Donald Trump in Arizona on July 22.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Mark Finchem, a formr Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state, waves to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally put on by former President Donald Trump in Arizona on July 22.

Defeated Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem now wants to represent Prescott District’s 1.

The Republican filed a “statement of interest” to run for the seat Wednesday – that’s the paperwork required before a candidate can begin to collect signatures.

The district stretches from Black Canyon City and Wickenburg through Prescott to Interstate 40. It’s currently represented by Ken Bennett, who’s already filed his own statement of interest.

Questions have already emerged about Finchem’s residency, though. He listed a Prescott address on his interest paperwork, but a December filing with the Arizona Corporation Commission listed an address in Surprise.

He previously represented Oro Valley in Pima County.

The filing comes as Finchem continues to challenge his 2022 loss to Democrat Adrian Fontes for secretary of state.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsmark finchemPrescottKen BennettArizona Legislature2024 Election
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF