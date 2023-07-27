Finchem files to run in Prescott's District 1

Defeated Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem now wants to represent Prescott District’s 1.

The Republican filed a “statement of interest” to run for the seat Wednesday – that’s the paperwork required before a candidate can begin to collect signatures.

The district stretches from Black Canyon City and Wickenburg through Prescott to Interstate 40. It’s currently represented by Ken Bennett, who’s already filed his own statement of interest.

Questions have already emerged about Finchem’s residency, though. He listed a Prescott address on his interest paperwork, but a December filing with the Arizona Corporation Commission listed an address in Surprise.

He previously represented Oro Valley in Pima County.

The filing comes as Finchem continues to challenge his 2022 loss to Democrat Adrian Fontes for secretary of state.