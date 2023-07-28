Bill introduced in Congress to address extreme heat

Legislation has been introduced in both the U.S. House and Senate to combat the effects of extreme heat.

The Preventing Health Emergencies and Temperature-Related Illness and Deaths Act would create a national interagency heat information system.

It would also provide $100 million for community projects to reduce exposure to extreme heat in historically disadvantaged communities and those with heat disparities associated with race and income as well as those with large gaps in heat preparedness.

President Joe Biden this week also announced steps to protect workers, improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible during heat waves.

As of Saturday, Maricopa County health officials had confirmed 25 heat-related deaths this year as record-breaking daily high temperatures have remained over 110 degrees for weeks.