© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Bill introduced in Congress to address extreme heat

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST
Stefon J D Livengood poses for a portrait in the tent where he lives in Phoenix on July 23, 2023. Livengood is experiencing homelessness while living through a record breaking heat wave. (AP Photo/Thomas Machowicz)
Thomas Machowicz/AP
/
FR172021 AP
Stefon J D Livengood poses for a portrait in the tent where he lives in Phoenix on July 23, 2023. Livengood is experiencing homelessness while living through a record breaking heat wave. (AP Photo/Thomas Machowicz)

Legislation has been introduced in both the U.S. House and Senate to combat the effects of extreme heat.

The Preventing Health Emergencies and Temperature-Related Illness and Deaths Act would create a national interagency heat information system.

It would also provide $100 million for community projects to reduce exposure to extreme heat in historically disadvantaged communities and those with heat disparities associated with race and income as well as those with large gaps in heat preparedness.

President Joe Biden this week also announced steps to protect workers, improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible during heat waves.

As of Saturday, Maricopa County health officials had confirmed 25 heat-related deaths this year as record-breaking daily high temperatures have remained over 110 degrees for weeks.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News EXTREME HEATU.S. SenateU.S. House of Representatives
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF