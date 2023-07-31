Arizona traffic deaths incease for third straight year

Traffic fatalities in Arizona have risen for the third straight year.

That’s according to a new report from the Department of Transportation that showed 2022 was the second-deadliest year on record in the state, and fatalities rose by 8.6% from the previous year.

The numbers include all Arizona roadways including highways, tribal and county roads and city streets.

Officials say speeding was a factor in many crashes resulting in nearly 430 deaths and more than 20,000 injuries.

In addition, pedestrian fatalities rose last year in Arizona with more than 300 killed.

Alcohol-related crashes, however, saw a slight decline in 2022.