Melting snowpack increases access at Lake Powell

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 31, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST
A floating restroom is stranded on rock amid historically low levels at Lake Powell. The bathroom, once located near Dominguez Butte, was moved to deeper water in June 2021.
NPS
/
A floating restroom is stranded on rock amid historically low levels at Lake Powell. The bathroom, once located near Dominguez Butte, was moved to deeper water in June 2021.

This year’s massive snowpack in the Rocky Mountains has created above-average inflows at Lake Powell.

According to officials at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the higher water levels have increased access to several areas popular with boaters and visitors.

That includes Rainbow Bridge, where access was restored earlier this month after docks and other infrastructure could not be accessed by boat because of plummeting water levels brought on by drought in recent years.

The Park Service says despite the unusually wet year, the agency is still planning for a drier future and is designing projects that provide sustainable low-water access at several locations.

Lake Powell’s inflows this year are more than 230 percent of 2022, and its level is nearly 45 feet higher than a year ago.

