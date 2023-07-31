Navajo Nation declares extreme heat emergency

Leaders on the Navajo Nation have declared an extreme heat emergency as temperatures have climbed to dangerous levels in recent weeks.

Many areas of the reservation have experienced higher-than-normal summer averages with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.

Officials say the extreme heat threatens vulnerable populations like the elderly, infants, pregnant people, those with chronic medical conditions and who lack access to cooling.

The heat also impacts ecosystems, agriculture and infrastructure and intensifies drought conditions.

The declaration will help the tribe coordinate resources and assist residents most in need.

The declaration is in effect until the end of August.

Hot temperatures are forecast to return by the end of the week.