Racetrack Fire fully contained as crews continue to work to build control lines on Grapevine Fire

The 405-acre Racetrack Fire is officially considered contained.

The Prescott National Forest said in a final update Sunday that crews will continue to patrol and monitor the containment lines of the lightning-caused blaze by ground and air in the coming days.

Light smoke may be visible at times as isolated interior fuels continue to burn and smolder.

Meanwhile, crews have continued to build control lines along the west side of the Grapevine Fire on Mingus Mountain on the Verde Ranger District.

They also used dozers to create boundaries between the Prescott National Forest and the Whitehorse community along the north and east sides of the 1,000-acre blaze.

The lightning-caused fire continues to burn through timber and grass. It remains at 0% containment.