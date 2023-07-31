© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Racetrack Fire fully contained as crews continue to work to build control lines on Grapevine Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM MST
The lightning-caused Grapevine Fire sparked on Mingus Mountain on the Verde Ranger District on July 21, 2023.
Inciweb
The 405-acre Racetrack Fire is officially considered contained.

The Prescott National Forest said in a final update Sunday that crews will continue to patrol and monitor the containment lines of the lightning-caused blaze by ground and air in the coming days.

Light smoke may be visible at times as isolated interior fuels continue to burn and smolder.

Meanwhile, crews have continued to build control lines along the west side of the Grapevine Fire on Mingus Mountain on the Verde Ranger District.

They also used dozers to create boundaries between the Prescott National Forest and the Whitehorse community along the north and east sides of the 1,000-acre blaze.

The lightning-caused fire continues to burn through timber and grass. It remains at 0% containment.

