US Marshals arrest Flagstaff man suspected of sexually assaulting a minor

U.S. Marshals arrested a 26-year-old Flagstaff man in Phoenix suspected of sexually assaulting a minor at the Cinder Hills OHV area in April.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the reported assault on April 29 but was unable to locate the suspect, who they identified as Jesus Elias Cruz-Lopez.

The U.S. Marshals Service later tracked him down to the Phoenix area and took him into custody on July 27.

He was booked into a Maricopa County jail and is awaiting extradition back to Coconino County to face charges in connection with the assault.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available Monday.