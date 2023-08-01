Lightning-caused wildfire in southern Arizona grows to 5,000 acres

A lightning-caused wildfire in southern Arizona’s Graham County has grown to about 5,000 acres.

The Treadway Fire began as two separate blazes on Saturday but merged because of erratic winds in rugged terrain.

By Monday it has spread from an area about 18 miles north of Safford in the Black Mountains to the San Carlos Reservation.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management crews have been conducting burnout operations and using aircraft and fire retardant to try to contain the wildfire.

Monsoon storms are creating heavy winds and dry lightning and are complicating suppression efforts.

However, the fire isn’t currently threatening any structures, infrastructure or cultural values.