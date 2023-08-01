Mayes joins coalition opposing social media decision

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has joined a 21-state collation opposing a court decision that bars federal officials from communicating with social media companies about harmful online content.

The AG’s are asking the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the ruling and say it undermines the ability of federal, state and local governments to keep Americans safe online.

A 2022 lawsuit brought by Missouri, Louisiana and several individuals against federal officials and agencies alleged efforts to pressure social media companies to suppress certain speech.

According to Mayes, the resulting order could undo years of dialogue between the companies and the government and opens the door to more online harassment and misinformation meant to undermine elections.