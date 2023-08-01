© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Mayes joins coalition opposing social media decision

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST
Democrat Kris Mayes, candidate Arizona Attorney General, speaks with the media after a televised debate against Republican Abraham Hamadeh, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
/
AP
Democrat Kris Mayes, candidate Arizona Attorney General, speaks with the media after a televised debate against Republican Abraham Hamadeh, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has joined a 21-state collation opposing a court decision that bars federal officials from communicating with social media companies about harmful online content.

The AG’s are asking the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the ruling and say it undermines the ability of federal, state and local governments to keep Americans safe online.

A 2022 lawsuit brought by Missouri, Louisiana and several individuals against federal officials and agencies alleged efforts to pressure social media companies to suppress certain speech.

According to Mayes, the resulting order could undo years of dialogue between the companies and the government and opens the door to more online harassment and misinformation meant to undermine elections.

