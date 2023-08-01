© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

SRP customers set more records for usage amid heat wave

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST
SRP
Salt River Project electricity users in Arizona have set a record for peak energy demand amid a historic Southwestern heat wave.

The company says it delivered its highest-ever demand of more than 8,100 megawatts on July 18, 2023 when highs in Phoenix hit 118 degrees.

The following two days use exceeded 8,000 megawatts. One megawatt can power about 225 homes.

SRP says demand this summer has surpassed last year’s peak on 15 separate days.

According to the company, it deployed reserve capacity resources to meet demand and purchased energy from the regional market as backup.

The Phoenix area recently ended a record-breaking 31 days that exceeded 110 degrees.

KNAU STAFF
