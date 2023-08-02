© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Grapevine Fire road closures lifted as crews continue containment efforts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST
The smoke plume from the Grapevine Fire can be seen near the Whitehorse Ranch community east of Prescott Valley. The lightning-caused fire started July 21, 2023.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
The smoke plume from the Grapevine Fire can be seen near the Whitehorse Ranch community east of Prescott Valley. The lightning-caused fire started July 21, 2023.

Officials on the Prescott National Forest on Wednesday will lift road closures put in place because of a more than 1,000-acre lightning-caused wildfire.

The Grapevine Fire 10 miles east of Prescott Valley triggered evacuations after it started nearly two weeks ago and residents were allowed to return last weekend.

It’s currently 19% contained but hasn’t grown in recent days.

Officials ask the public to use caution near the fire and be aware of fire personnel and heavy equipment in the area through the weekend.

Managers say monsoon storms on Tuesday forced crews disengage from the fire to protect their safety.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Prescott National Forest
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF