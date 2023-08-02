Grapevine Fire road closures lifted as crews continue containment efforts

Officials on the Prescott National Forest on Wednesday will lift road closures put in place because of a more than 1,000-acre lightning-caused wildfire.

The Grapevine Fire 10 miles east of Prescott Valley triggered evacuations after it started nearly two weeks ago and residents were allowed to return last weekend.

It’s currently 19% contained but hasn’t grown in recent days.

Officials ask the public to use caution near the fire and be aware of fire personnel and heavy equipment in the area through the weekend.

Managers say monsoon storms on Tuesday forced crews disengage from the fire to protect their safety.