KNAU and Arizona News

Mohave County votes down ballot hand count for 2024 election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 2, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST
Matt York
/
Associated Press

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors struck down a plan to hand count all ballots cast in the upcoming 2024 election cycle.

The 3-2 vote came after a plan showing how they would implement such an effort estimated that it would add an extra $1.1 million to the current $18 million budget deficit.

Legal counsel for the county warned from the start that a hand count would not only be unfeasible but would also likely invite litigation.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes sent a letter to the supervisors when they first discussed the matter in June that warned the implementation of a full hand count could violate state law.

KNAU STAFF
