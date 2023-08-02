Mohave County votes down ballot hand count for 2024 election

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors struck down a plan to hand count all ballots cast in the upcoming 2024 election cycle.

The 3-2 vote came after a plan showing how they would implement such an effort estimated that it would add an extra $1.1 million to the current $18 million budget deficit.

Legal counsel for the county warned from the start that a hand count would not only be unfeasible but would also likely invite litigation.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes sent a letter to the supervisors when they first discussed the matter in June that warned the implementation of a full hand count could violate state law.