KNAU and Arizona News

Poll shows broad support for national monument proposal near Grand Canyon

By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST
Hopi Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma speaks at a public meeting in favor of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument in Flagstaff on July 18, 2023.
John Burcham
Hopi Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma speaks at a public meeting in favor of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument in Flagstaff on July 18, 2023.

Results of a new statewide poll released Wednesday show high levels of support for a national monument proposal near the Grand Canyon.

It comes as advocates have increased their calls for President Joe Biden to make the designation under the Antiquities Act.

The survey showed 75% of Arizona voters favor added federal protections on more than a million acres, including majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents.

The numbers are unchanged from a similar poll taken last year. Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva recently sponsored legislation in Congress to designate the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

"Across political affiliations and demographics the support is strong and powerful for a permanent protection of the Grand Canyon from uranium mining and extraction in general. This is about the Grand Canyon. This is an opportunity," says Grijalva.

The survey also showed large numbers of Arizonans support water conservation and want to protect the Grand Canyon specifically from uranium mining.

The monument proposal is being driven by tribes like the Havasupai and Hopi that say it would protect threatened sacred sites and water resources.

But the uranium industry says modern extraction methods are safe and oppose the monument push along with some area ranchers who worry it could impact their livelihoods.

Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument Raul Grijalva Grand Canyon Sacred Sites Havasupai Tribe Hopi tribe water Uranium mining Local News National Monuments Joe Biden
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
