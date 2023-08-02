Poll shows broad support for national monument proposal near Grand Canyon

Results of a new statewide poll released Wednesday show high levels of support for a national monument proposal near the Grand Canyon.

It comes as advocates have increased their calls for President Joe Biden to make the designation under the Antiquities Act.

The survey showed 75% of Arizona voters favor added federal protections on more than a million acres, including majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents.

The numbers are unchanged from a similar poll taken last year. Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva recently sponsored legislation in Congress to designate the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

"Across political affiliations and demographics the support is strong and powerful for a permanent protection of the Grand Canyon from uranium mining and extraction in general. This is about the Grand Canyon. This is an opportunity," says Grijalva.

The survey also showed large numbers of Arizonans support water conservation and want to protect the Grand Canyon specifically from uranium mining.

The monument proposal is being driven by tribes like the Havasupai and Hopi that say it would protect threatened sacred sites and water resources.

But the uranium industry says modern extraction methods are safe and oppose the monument push along with some area ranchers who worry it could impact their livelihoods.