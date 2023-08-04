APS says solar storage facilities helped with recent peak power demand

Arizona Public Service Co. says a network of solar power plants and energy storage facilities helped improve reliability as the company recently experienced its highest-ever electricity demand.

According to APS, the nine systems, including a 17-megawatt storage facility in Chino Valley, allow customers to utilize solar energy at night.

The company says they help balance the electrical grid and improve reliability.

The facilities provide about 200 megawatts of electricity, or enough to power about 32,000 homes.

APS plans 13 more such storage systems that’ll add 2,000 more megawatts to the grid.

The Phoenix area recently experienced a record 31 straight days with highs above 110 degrees.

Amid the heatwave, APS customers used their highest-ever amount of electricity 7 days in a row.