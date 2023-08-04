© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

APS says solar storage facilities helped with recent peak power demand

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST
The Desert Star Solar Park is a 10 megawatt facility southwest of Phoenix managed by Arizona Public Service Co.
APS
The Desert Star Solar Park is a 10 megawatt facility southwest of Phoenix managed by Arizona Public Service Co.

Arizona Public Service Co. says a network of solar power plants and energy storage facilities helped improve reliability as the company recently experienced its highest-ever electricity demand.

According to APS, the nine systems, including a 17-megawatt storage facility in Chino Valley, allow customers to utilize solar energy at night.

The company says they help balance the electrical grid and improve reliability.

The facilities provide about 200 megawatts of electricity, or enough to power about 32,000 homes.

APS plans 13 more such storage systems that’ll add 2,000 more megawatts to the grid.

The Phoenix area recently experienced a record 31 straight days with highs above 110 degrees.

Amid the heatwave, APS customers used their highest-ever amount of electricity 7 days in a row.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News APSrenewable energysolar energy
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF