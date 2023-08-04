© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Crews managing two lightning-caused wildfires south of Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.

Coconino National Forest crews are managing two lightning-caused wildfires south of Flagstaff.

According to officials, one of the fires is south of Kachina Village and is burning on 16 acres of ponderosa, oak and juniper between Interstate 17 and Highway 89.

Another wildfire near Stoneman Lake is about 8-and-a-half acres and was first reported Monday.

Crews will allow the fires to burn naturally for ecological benefit and managers say low-intensity fire releases nutrients into soils and reduces hazardous fuels and wildfire danger.

Both fires are in previous burn areas where prescribed fires are planned. There are no road or trail closures associated with the fires and smoke will remain visible from Interstate 17.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Coconino National ForestLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF