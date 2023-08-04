Crews managing two lightning-caused wildfires south of Flagstaff

Coconino National Forest crews are managing two lightning-caused wildfires south of Flagstaff.

According to officials, one of the fires is south of Kachina Village and is burning on 16 acres of ponderosa, oak and juniper between Interstate 17 and Highway 89.

Another wildfire near Stoneman Lake is about 8-and-a-half acres and was first reported Monday.

Crews will allow the fires to burn naturally for ecological benefit and managers say low-intensity fire releases nutrients into soils and reduces hazardous fuels and wildfire danger.

Both fires are in previous burn areas where prescribed fires are planned. There are no road or trail closures associated with the fires and smoke will remain visible from Interstate 17.