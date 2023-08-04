Federal commission on missing and murdered Indigenous people concludes hearings

A federal commission tasked with addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people has concluded a series of hearings it held throughout the country this year.

The U.S. departments of the Interior and Justice held seven events, including one near Flagstaff in May, to hear directly from communities most affected by the epidemic.

Survivors, family members, advocates and law enforcement experts spoke to the panel often in vivid detail.

The 2020 Not Invisible Act established the commission to combat the missing and murdered crisis that has gripped Indian Country for decades.

Those who are still interested in submitting written testimony or recommendations to the commission can do so until Aug. 10 by emailing NIAC@ios.doi.gov with the subject line “NIAC Testimony.”