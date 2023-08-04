© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Federal commission on missing and murdered Indigenous people concludes hearings

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 4, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST
Pamela Foster, whose daughter Ashlynne Mike was abducted and murdered in Shiprock, N.M., in 2016, testified at the Not Invisible Act Commission hearing at Twin Arrows Casino on Tue, May 10, 2023. Foster has become an advocate for enhanced Amber Alert systems on tribal lands.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Pamela Foster, whose daughter Ashlynne Mike was abducted and murdered in Shiprock, N.M., in 2016, testified at the Not Invisible Act Commission hearing at Twin Arrows Casino on Tue, May 10, 2023. Foster has become an advocate for enhanced Amber Alert systems on tribal lands.

A federal commission tasked with addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people has concluded a series of hearings it held throughout the country this year.

The U.S. departments of the Interior and Justice held seven events, including one near Flagstaff in May, to hear directly from communities most affected by the epidemic.

Survivors, family members, advocates and law enforcement experts spoke to the panel often in vivid detail.

The 2020 Not Invisible Act established the commission to combat the missing and murdered crisis that has gripped Indian Country for decades.

Those who are still interested in submitting written testimony or recommendations to the commission can do so until Aug. 10 by emailing NIAC@ios.doi.gov with the subject line “NIAC Testimony.”

