Judge to rule on Northern Arizona Healthcare's request to toss ballot proposition

A Coconino County Superior Court judge is expected to rule today on whether the proposition on a proposed new hospital can remain on the upcoming Flagstaff ballot.

Northern Arizona Health asked the court to throw out the ballot referendum because they say the language used in the petition that was signed by thousands of voters was “misleading.” Their specific claims focus on the fact that the petition said the site would be used for retail and commercial space with no mention of healthcare facilities.

NAH and the group behind the petition – Flagstaff Community First – argued the case before Harris in an order to show cause hearing Thursday.

A decision is expected Friday afternoon.