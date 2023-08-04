© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge to rule on Northern Arizona Healthcare's request to toss ballot proposition

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 4, 2023 at 7:39 AM MST
A rendering of the proposed Flagstaff Medical Center campus at Fort Tuthill.
Northern Arizona Healthcare
A rendering of the proposed Flagstaff Medical Center campus at Fort Tuthill.

A Coconino County Superior Court judge is expected to rule today on whether the proposition on a proposed new hospital can remain on the upcoming Flagstaff ballot.

Northern Arizona Health asked the court to throw out the ballot referendum because they say the language used in the petition that was signed by thousands of voters was “misleading.” Their specific claims focus on the fact that the petition said the site would be used for retail and commercial space with no mention of healthcare facilities.

NAH and the group behind the petition – Flagstaff Community First – argued the case before Harris in an order to show cause hearing Thursday.

A decision is expected Friday afternoon.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNorthern Arizona HealthcareCoconino County Superior Courtflagstaff newsFlagstaff Medical Center
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF