Fire crews work to suppress Scott, Luke fires south of Flagstaff

The Coconino National Forest has opted to suppress two fires south of Flagstaff that were initially being managed for forest health. The Scott and Luke fires were both reported on July 31.

Fire managers decided late last week to strategically manage both naturally ignited fires for the long-term benefit of the fire-adapted ecosystem of the forest. Officials say they were able to successfully treat several hundred acres.

They ultimately decided to switch to a suppression approach Sunday due to predicted winds and weather conditions. A full suppression strategy will also free up firefighters and other resources for use on other emerging incidents in the area.

The 180-acre Scott Fire is located about five miles south of Kachina Village between Interstate-17 and Highway 89A. The fire is currently being managed by the Northern Arizona Type 3 Incident Management Team.

The Luke Fire has burned 9 acres between the I-17 and Stoneman Lake Road.