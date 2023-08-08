© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Biden set to announce new national monument near Grand Canyon Tuesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM MST
An aerial view of the Grand Canyon's South Rim where Havasu Creek flows into the Colorado River. The new
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
An aerial view of the Grand Canyon's South Rim where Havasu Creek flows into the Colorado River. President Biden's nearly million-acre Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument is meant to protect the area's groundwater from uranium mining.

President Joe Biden today will announce his declaration of a nearly 1-million-acre national monument near Grand Canyon National Park. The designation will make permanent a 2012 ban on new uranium mining claims in the area.

Biden is set to announce the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument today at Red Butte near the South Rim, one of the Havasupai Tribe’s most sacred sites. U-S Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Havasupai in the spring to discuss the proposal. She spoke with reporters Monday ahead of Biden’s announcement.

"It will help protect lands that many tribes refer to as their eternal home, a place of healing and a source of spiritual sustenance. It will help ensure that Indigenous peoples can continue to use these areas for religious ceremonies," said Haaland.

The 13-member Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition has led the most recent monument push. They worry uranium mining will contaminate the area’s groundwater and ecosystem and endanger sacred sites. The mining industry, however, says modern methods are safe and won’t negatively impact the environment.

The monument lands span the Grand Canyon’s North and South rims and will be co-managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management along with a tribal commission.

Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument Joe Biden Deb Haaland National Monuments grand canyon national park
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
