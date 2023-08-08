Testing scheduled for potential tuberculosis exposure last school year in Bullhead City

The Bullhead City School District and Mohave County Department of Public Health have announced a testing schedule for potential cases of tuberculosis related to possible exposure during the Spring semester.

Students and staff may undergo testing this Friday, August 11, 2023, regarding exposure that may have occurred March through June. Testing is at Diamondback Elementary School beginning at 9:00 a.m. and is arranged by group according to specific classrooms and schools. A detailed schedule is on the Bullhead City School District’s social media profiles.

Officials note that the infected individual has not been on campus during this school year which began July 31.

The American Pulmonary Association says tuberculosis is caused by bacteria resulting in an infection that typically affects the lungs. It's generally spread by substantial close contact with an infected person. Casual and limited contact is typically not enough for someone to pass it on to others.