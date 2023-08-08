Type 2 team assumes management of Kane Fire burning on Kaibab National Forest

A Type 2 Incident Management Team has assumed command of a lightning-caused wildfire burning on the Kaibab National Forest. That now frees-up additional resources and management capabilities for a full suppression strategy on the Kane Fire. It was rep

orted August 4th following a lightning storm the night before. Fire managers are working to protect valuable natural and cultural resources in the area, as well as private property to the east of the fire. Firefighters will also install a sprinkler systems around the historic structures at Kane Ranch to increase protections as southwest winds push the fire eastward.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning today for the area where the Kane Fire is burning.