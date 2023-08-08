© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Type 2 team assumes management of Kane Fire burning on Kaibab National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST

A Type 2 Incident Management Team has assumed command of a lightning-caused wildfire burning on the Kaibab National Forest. That now frees-up additional resources and management capabilities for a full suppression strategy on the Kane Fire. It was rep

orted August 4th following a lightning storm the night before. Fire managers are working to protect valuable natural and cultural resources in the area, as well as private property to the east of the fire. Firefighters will also install a sprinkler systems around the historic structures at Kane Ranch to increase protections as southwest winds push the fire eastward.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning today for the area where the Kane Fire is burning.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsKaibab National ForestWildfire News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF