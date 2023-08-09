Second marijuana recall issued in less than two weeks

An Arizona marijuana establishment is voluntarily recalling a specific product due to possible contamination of salmonella.

The Arizona Department of Health Services identified the product as Grape Cloud 9 Gummies 100mg.

Some of the products in a specific batch tested positive for salmonella, a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Health officials say they have yet to receive any reports of related illnesses, but they do advise consumers to dispose of any affected gummies.

This is the second marijuana contamination reported in less than two weeks.

DHS issued a recall for a different marijuana product for a potential Aspergillus contamination last month. That fungus can cause a range of symptoms like fevers and chest pain.

Both were discovered during routine inspections and have since been removed from store shelves.