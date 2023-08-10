Crews continue to work to gain control on Brady Fire near Pine

Crews continue to work to gain containment on a 279-acre wildfire burning east of Pine.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the Brady Fire remained relatively quiet Wednesday. Moisture in recent days has helped efforts, but containment remains at 0%.

Crews were able to establish a line around structures in the Washington Park area, the Shadow Rim scout camp and along Forest Road 32.

Work also continued to improve existing fuel breaks to better safeguard communities and help slow the fire’s progression.

An emergency closure issued by the Coconino and Tonto national forests for area roads and trails remains in place.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Tonto National Forest are set to transfer command of the fire to a Type-3 Incident Management Team today.