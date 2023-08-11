© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Dark skies will make Perseid meteors shine this weekend

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:00 AM MST
A meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower in August 2021 in West Virginia.
Bill Ingalls
/
NASA via Getty Images
The annual Perseid meteor shower is expected to make a good showing this weekend, with little moonlight to interfere with the view. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports on how to watch.

The shower peaks on Saturday night through early Sunday morning. The most spectacular hours will be between midnight and dawn, with a thin crescent moon rising a few hours after midnight.

It’s best to watch from a location away from artificial lights.

Skywatchers can expect to see one or two meteors every minute. They’ll radiate from the constellation of Perseus in the northeast and cross every part of the sky.

The Perseid meteor shower is considered the best of the year and is active from mid-July to the first of September. It’s caused by the Earth crossing through the debris trail left by a comet. Most shooting stars are no bigger than a grain of sand.

Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
