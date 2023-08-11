© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties.
KNAU and Arizona News

Police search for endangered man in Prescott Valley

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST
Endangered 22-year-old Ezekiel McLeod left his group home in Prescott Valley Thu, Aug. 10, 2023 and police are continuing to search for him.
Police in Prescott Valley are searching for an endangered 22-year-old man who’s a resident of a group home.

Ezekiel McLeod was last seen Thursday in Yavapai Hills, and according to officials he ran from the Truwood Drive facility.

He’s a white male and was wearing a bright blue shirt and blue jeans.

Law enforcement searched for McLeod throughout the night but haven’t found him.

They’re asking members of the public who may have seen him to contact Prescott Valley Police.

