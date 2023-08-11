Police search for endangered man in Prescott Valley

Police in Prescott Valley are searching for an endangered 22-year-old man who’s a resident of a group home.

Ezekiel McLeod was last seen Thursday in Yavapai Hills, and according to officials he ran from the Truwood Drive facility.

He’s a white male and was wearing a bright blue shirt and blue jeans.

Law enforcement searched for McLeod throughout the night but haven’t found him.

They’re asking members of the public who may have seen him to contact Prescott Valley Police.