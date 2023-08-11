© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Possibly rapid bobcat attacks woman near Kingman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published August 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST
A rescued bobcat waits to be fed at a wild animal sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colo.
John Moore
/
Getty Images
A rescued bobcat waits to be fed at a wild animal sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colo.

A potentially rabid bobcat bit and clawed a woman at the foothills of the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman.

Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department say the woman and her friend were approached by the animal near the Atherton Acres community on Wednesday evening when the bobcat clawed the victim on the lower leg. It then bit her other leg.

The woman was treated at the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Game and Fish warns that the bobcat may potentially be rabid. They noted the animal typically does not attack humans and, when it does happen, rabies is often a factor.

The bobcat has not been caught.

Anyone who spots an animal showing unusual, aggressive behavior should contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

