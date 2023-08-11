Preservation Committee to vote on proposed controversial Prescott Plaza Hotel

The controversial proposed Prescott Plaza Hotel is set to go before the city’s Preservation Commission Friday.

The proposed development would replace three existing storefronts on Montezuma Street in Downtown Prescott – the Mountain Spirit Gallery, the Harley Davidson store and the Wild at Heart gift shot.

A five-story boutique hotel with a wine bar and a rooftop terrace would open in their place.

The project has faced opposition due to concerns that it would negatively impact the Courthouse Plaza across the street, as well as Prescott’s historic downtown and its business owners.

Opponents have also raised concerns about parking and public safety.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. Friday in the third-floor council chambers at 201 N. Montezuma St. It will also be streamed live on the city's Facebook page.

If the commission does not approve the project, developers will then have to appeal their decision to the Prescott City Council if they hope to move forward.