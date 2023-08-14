Preservation Commission votes down controversial Prescott Plaza Hotel

The controversial proposed Prescott Plaza Hotel was unanimously struck down by the city’s Preservation Commission last week.

The proposed development would have replaced three existing storefronts on Montezuma Street in Downtown Prescott – the Mountain Spirit Gallery, the Harley Davidson store and the gift shop Wild at Heart.

A five-story boutique hotel with a wine bar and a rooftop terrace would have opened in their place.

The Prescott Daily Courier reports that multiple residents and local business owners told the commission during Friday's meeting that the hotel was fundamentally incompatible with the city’s historic Whiskey Row.

The property owner now has the option to appeal the commission’s decision to the Prescott City Council if they hope to move forward with the project.