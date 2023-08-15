Fire restrictions lifted across Coconino, Kaibab national forests

Both the Coconino and Kaibab national forests lifted all fire restrictions Tuesday morning as recent monsoon moisture has drastically lessened wildfire danger.

Stage 1 restrictions have been in place since June 29 amid hot and dry conditions. Recent rainfall has increased fuel moisture levels and decreased fire danger. Forecasts show these improved conditions will only continue in the coming days. The fire risk is currently considered moderate across the Coconino National Forest.

It remains illegal to leave a campfire unattended regardless of fire restrictions. Campfires are banned year-round in some areas of the Coconino National Forest. Fireworks are always prohibited on national forest lands.

The City Fire of Flagstaff also lifted fire restrictions Tuesday.

Some restrictions remain in effect for some of Arizona's federal, county and state lands.