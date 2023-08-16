Prescott Valley well tests positive for 'forever chemicals'

A Prescott Valley well has again been taken out of service after it tested posted for “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

The town shut down four of its 27 wells in August 2022 after they tested positive for the chemical. Well number four, which is located in the Quailwood neighborhood, tested above the EPA's Draft Maximum Containment level for PFAS during a recent retest.

The agency says exposure to high levels of PFAS could be harmful to human health. The chemicals are commonly found in grease-resistant paper like fast-food containers and pizza boxes as well as stain-resistant coatings, water-resistant clothing and firefighting foams.

Prescott Valley officials say they’re pursuing grant funding and technology options to remove the chemicals from the impacted wells.