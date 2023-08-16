© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Valley well tests positive for 'forever chemicals'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 16, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST
PFAS water contamination
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
The EPA says exposure to high levels of PFAS could be harmful to human health.

A Prescott Valley well has again been taken out of service after it tested posted for “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

The town shut down four of its 27 wells in August 2022 after they tested positive for the chemical. Well number four, which is located in the Quailwood neighborhood, tested above the EPA's Draft Maximum Containment level for PFAS during a recent retest.

The agency says exposure to high levels of PFAS could be harmful to human health. The chemicals are commonly found in grease-resistant paper like fast-food containers and pizza boxes as well as stain-resistant coatings, water-resistant clothing and firefighting foams.

Prescott Valley officials say they’re pursuing grant funding and technology options to remove the chemicals from the impacted wells.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsforever chemicalsPFAsprescott valleywaterEnvironmental Protection Agency
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF