Arizona sells off shipping containers from makeshift border wall

The shipping containers that once made up several miles of a makeshift border wall along in southeastern Arizona are now for sale.

State officials confirm the containers are now available on the Arizona Department of Administration website.

Prices range from $500 to $2,000 each – depending on condition and size. They sold off 115 before turning to the web.

The shipping containers were used to close gaps in the border wall last year under former Gov. Doug Ducey for an estimated cost of $120 million.

It was installed without permission from the federal government despite stretching over remote portions of U.S. Forest Service land. A lawsuit brought the wall down months later.