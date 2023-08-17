© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff police investigating man accused of torturing, killing cats

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST
Flag PD
Flagstaff Police Department

Flagstaff police have opened an investigation into allegations that a local man has recently adopted, tortured and killed cats.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed that several interviews have been conducted and a suspect has been identified and interviewed, though they have not publicly named him.

They declined to provide further details on the possible felony case.

The Ark Cat Sanctuary based in Parks posted about the situation on social media Tuesday, saying local shelters and rescuers are aware of the man and are no longer allowing him to adopt cats.

The organization is urging Flagstaff residents to keep their cats inside and not give them away but rather rehome them through local shelters or known rescuers.

The incidents remain under investigation.

KNAU STAFF
