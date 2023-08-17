Thousands of Arizonans eligible for student debt relief

The Biden administration has announced that more than 20,000 Arizonans who paid on student loans for years are eligible for automatic student-loan relief under adjustments.

Borrowers are eligible for loan forgiveness if they accumulated either 20 or 25 years of qualifying monthly payments depending on their loan type and Income-Driven Repayment plan.

An estimated quarter of a million Arizona borrowers qualify for a combined billion dollars of potential relief, including interest.

Arizona ranks 11th in the country for the number of eligible borrowers, while Texas is first with more than $3 billion.

The cancellation of the debts moved forward this week after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from two conservative groups seeking to block student loan forgiveness.

Officials say those who qualify should receive the adjustment without any action on their part and will be notified when their debts are discharged.