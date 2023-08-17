© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Thousands of Arizonans eligible for student debt relief

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 17, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
Nearly 40% of student loan payers are helping someone else pay off their student loans, a new study found.
Sengchoy Inthachack
/
Getty Images
Thousands of borrowers are now eligible for automatic student-loan relief under adjustments.

The Biden administration has announced that more than 20,000 Arizonans who paid on student loans for years are eligible for automatic student-loan relief under adjustments.

Borrowers are eligible for loan forgiveness if they accumulated either 20 or 25 years of qualifying monthly payments depending on their loan type and Income-Driven Repayment plan.

An estimated quarter of a million Arizona borrowers qualify for a combined billion dollars of potential relief, including interest.

Arizona ranks 11th in the country for the number of eligible borrowers, while Texas is first with more than $3 billion.

The cancellation of the debts moved forward this week after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from two conservative groups seeking to block student loan forgiveness.

Officials say those who qualify should receive the adjustment without any action on their part and will be notified when their debts are discharged.

student loans biden administration education
