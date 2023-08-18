© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

CCSO: Reporter bomb threat cleared at Cromer School in Doney Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM MST
Cromer Elementary School in Doney Park
Flagstaff Unified School District
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve determined a bomb threat at a Doney Park elementary school was unfounded.

The department received a tip that someone had threatened to set a bomb off at Cromer School north of Flagstaff around 9 p.m. Thursday.

CCSO and the Flagstaff Unified School District ultimately determined the threat was unfounded. Deputies and school officials cleared the school of any suspicious objects and devices overnight. They also contacted the individual named in the threat and determined it was baseless.

The school day will continue as normal Friday. However, deputies will remain in the area throughout the day.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

