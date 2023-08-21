© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Conservationists urge more federal action to eliminate invasive fish from Colorado River

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST
National Park Service officials will begin efforts to eradicate the non-native predatory smallmouth bass and green sunfish in areas below Glen Canyon Dam. The species pose a danger to the threatened humpback chub.
National Park Service
This weekend federal officials will begin another round of chemical treatments in the Colorado River meant to remove invasive fish.

But environmentalists want more to be done to protect native species.

On Saturday, biologists will begin using a piscicide called rotenone to try to remove predatory smallmouth bass below Glen Canyon Dam in order to protect the threatened humpback chub.

Conservationists say it’s a last resort in the absence of other steps not taken by U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to control invasive fish.

"That failure to act is, we think, now putting humpback chub in jeopardy, at very real risk of extinction," says Taylor McKinnon with the Center for Biological Diversity. "If we lose this source population, it’s sort of core, then we lose the motor for humpback chub recovery."

In recent years, Lake Powell’s plummeting levels have allowed warm-water invasive species like smallmouth bass and green sunfish to pass through Glen Canyon Dam.

McKinnon wants screens to be installed and river flows modified to stop their reproduction, along with other measures.

Smallmouth bass were discovered below the dam more than a year ago, but despite an earlier chemical treatment, their numbers have since more than doubled.

The fish are aggressive predators and have wiped out humpback chub populations elsewhere on the Colorado River.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
