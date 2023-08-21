Court of Appeals says Flagstaff voters will decide hospital land rezoning in November

The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled that voters will decide the rezoning of land for the planned construction of a new hospital in Flagstaff. Northern Arizona Healthcare had appealed an earlier court decision regarding a rezoning referendum for land near the interchange between Interstates 17 and 40.

NAH plans to construct a new hospital to replace the current Flagstaff Medical Center, which they say is aging and undersized for the volume of patients it receives.

The appeal was over language in the petition that asks voters whether they want the land rezoned for retail and commercial development. NAH believed the language was misleading because it omitted that the primary permit was to build a hospital. The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled otherwise.

Monday’s ruling will put the rezoning measure in front of voters on Flagstaff’s November ballot.