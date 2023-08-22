© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Conservationists sue federal wildlife agency over threatened snake habitat

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM MST
Narrow-headed garter snake
Pierson Hill
Narrow-headed garter snake

Conservationists are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over habitat for two threatened snake species in Arizona and New Mexico.

The Center for Biological Diversity says the agency reduced by 90% areas where two garter snakes live that had previously been slated for protection.

According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Tucson, Fish and Wildlife ignored its own scientists in failing to protect hundreds of miles of streams in violation of federal law.

The center says the narrow-headed garter snake and the northern Mexican garter snake are under threat from livestock grazing, mining, agriculture and drought.

