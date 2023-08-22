© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Data system error puts Arizona child welfare cases on hold

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 22, 2023 at 8:41 AM MST

Child welfare trials are on hold in Arizona after state officials discovered a flaw in a system used by the Department of Child Safety.

DCS Director David Lujan says the flaw let judges decide to remove children from homes without all the necessary information.

The data system – called Guardian – prevented records from being directly uploaded by providers into a case file and instead required the review and approval of a case manager. This created a substantial backlog.

The Attorney General’s Office will review more than 650 closed cases to determine whether the presence of any impacted documents would have changed the outcome.

The department has asked the court to postpone all trials and hearings for two weeks while the matter is under review.

